SCC extends ban on utility service disconnects until June 14

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is extending its suspension

on utility service disconnections by 30 days.

The ban was initially ordered on March 16. The order prohibited disconnections of electricity, gas, water and sewer utility services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commission’s order extends the ban on service disconnections through June 14. It

was originally May 15.

The Commission said, “the devastating economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are unlikely to abate significantly” by mid-May, making the extension order necessary.

Customers should still pay for utility services received, however.

“If such bills are never paid, the costs of these unpaid bills (accounts uncollectible) … do not disappear,” the statement read, “they are shifted to other customers, who themselves may be struggling to make ends meet in the economic catastrophe caused by the pandemic.”

