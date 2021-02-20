School board asks high court to review transgender policy

FILE – In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Gavin Grimm, who has become a national face for transgender students, speaks during a news conference held by The ACLU and the ACLU of Virginia at Slover Library in Norfolk, Va. A school board in Virginia is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review its transgender bathroom ban after rulings by lower courts that the policy is unconstitutional and had discriminated against former student Grimm. The Gloucester County School Board filed a petition before the high court on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, that argues its bathroom policy poses a “pressing federal question of national importance.” (Kristen Zeis/The Daily Press via AP, File)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) — A school board in Virginia is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review its transgender bathroom ban after lower courts ruled that the policy is unconstitutional.

The Gloucester County School Board filed a petition before the high court on Friday. It argues that its bathroom policy poses a “pressing federal question of national importance.”

The school board’s policy has drawn national headlines in recent years because it required former student Gavin Grimm to use restrooms that corresponded with his biological sex — female — or private bathrooms.

The board has argued previously that federal laws protect against discrimination based on sex, not gender identity.