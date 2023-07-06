CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – A new Virginia law requires all public school principals to notify parents within a 24-hour window if their child is involved in any reported bullying incident.

With the new school year approaching, the new law aims to be beneficial for students and their families.

Yvette Bland, owner of Parents Expectations LLC. and a former bus driver, said she has witnessed a lot of bullying over the years.

“And a lot of times these same kids would just come right back to school,” said Bland.

Meaning their behavior continued, with actions going unnoticed.

Before the law went into effect, school principals were given a five-day window to notify parents only if an investigation was launched into an alleged bullying incident.

Bland said she’s happy this new law is in effect and believes it is a step in the right direction.

“I wish they started it earlier, but yes, one day tops so they can address the issue before it goes overboard,” said Bland.

Many public schools in Virginia open their doors next month, and school districts in the area are aware of this anti-bullying law.

Chris Whitley, Hanover County schools’ assistant superintendent, told 8News the district’s principals will fulfill the updated requirement, with the safety and well-being of their students being their number one priority.

“We are committed to providing all of our students with a safe, healthy, and nurturing learning environment, and are proud of our work to build a positive school culture and climate,” said Whitley.

This new law will change the timeline of school bullying incidents, informing families faster.