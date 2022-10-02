HAMPTON ROAD, Va. (WAVY) – Three days after Hampton Roads was hit with remnants of Hurricane Ian, cities across the area are preparing for potential major tidal flooding Monday into Tuesday.

As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.

What to expect from the storm

WAVY News 10’s Meteorologist Ricky Matthews says rain will start Sunday around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. and will continue through the night and into Monday.

A coastal low will develop in the area and will produce gusty winds at times.

Gusts of wind are expected to hit around 45-50 mph on Monday and will last through Tuesday. The wind is expected to be the strongest on the coast.

Residents can expect some downed tree limbs and power lines which could cause some outages across the area.

Tide levels across Hampton Roads will be the biggest issue during the storm. Hampton Roads will see moderate to major tidal flooding on Monday, especially during Monday morning’s commute.

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Monday’s high tide is projected to be from 6.9 to 7.3 feet.

School Closures

Ahead of Monday’s weather, some schools across Hampton Roads and North Carolina have either closed or will have early dismissals.

The following school districts have canceled school for Monday, October 3:

Chesapeake Public Schools

Gloucester County Public Schools

Hampton Public Schools

Isle of Wight County Public Schools

Newport News Schools

Norfolk Public Schools

Northampton County Public Schools

Portsmouth Public Schools

Poquoson City Public Schools

Suffolk Public Schools

Virginia Beach Public Schools

York County Public Schools

In a press release on Sunday, Dare County Schools announced they will follow an early dismissal schedule on October 3.

College Closures

The following colleges and universities have announced closures for Monday, October 3:

Centura College Norfolk Campus

Fortis College- Norfolk

Norfolk State University

Sentara College of Health Sciences

Tidewater Community College

According to a press release from Old Dominion University, the campus will close at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 3.

City Closures

The City of Chesapeake announced on Twitter on Sunday that they will close at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 3.

The City of Hampton offices, facilities, including City Hall, and other in-person non-emergency services will close at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 3.

The City of Newport News offices will be closed on Monday, October 3.

The City of Norfolk offices, recreation centers and libraries, including Slover Library, will be closed on Monday, October 3. This includes the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The City of Portsmouth has announced that all city offices, including all facilities and buildings, will be closing at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 3.

The City of Virginia Beach facilities, offices, libraries recreation centers, and the Virginia Aquarium will also close at 12 p.m.

Military Bases

According to the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs Office, only Mission Essential Personnel should report for all Hampton Roads installations and activities Monday, October 3 due to anticipated high winds, high tides, and flooding.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard is also mission essential only.

How cities prepare for tidal flooding

Cities across Hampton Roads are preparing for the severe flooding. Here is a list of what different cities are doing to prepare and what residents can do:

City of Chesapeake: The Chesapeake City Manager has declared a local state of emergency, effective at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The city is advising residents to move vehicles and protect items in garages, and crawl spaces at ground level.

Gloucester County: Gloucester County Emergency Management officials say they will declare a local emergency tomorrow due to the storm.

The county is also urging residents to not drive through flooded roads, as it is impossible to know how deep the water is. Greate Road, leading to Gloucester Point Beach Park, will close at 10 a.m. Monday and the Point Beach Park and Pier will close at 6 p.m. Sunday and will remain until further notice.

Gloucester County is also predicting power outages. To report power outages or downed lines, residents can call 1-866-366-4357 or visit www.dom.com.

City of Hampton: In a press release from the City of Hampton, Hampton’s stormwater crews will be working around the clock to clear ditches and storm drains.

Human services are putting together plans for shelters in case they are needed on Monday.

The city is recommending that residents take similar precautions and do the following ahead of the storm:

check emergency supplies

have copies of important documents

refill prescription medication as necessary

Residents who live in low-lying areas, particularly those in Zone A, should have a plan for what to do in the event of an evacuation. To check your zone, go to knowyourzone.org.

City of Norfolk: Ahead of the anticipated major flooding, City Manager Chip Filer has declared a local state of emergency.

The city is advising residents to not drive on flooded streets and to use the Waze app to get real-time flooding updates.

Norfolk Councilman Tommy Smigiel posted on Facebook that the City of Norfolk will provide sandbags at Community Beach Park this afternoon to prepare for the storm.

10 On Your Sides Lauryn Moss was at Community Beach Park Sunday and says when coming to make sandbags, residents should bring their own shovels.

City of Portsmouth: The City of Portsmouth has declared a local state of emergency.

City of Virginia Beach: The Virginia Beach City Manager declared a state of emergency Sunday evening in anticipation of widespread flooding Monday.

The city is offering emergency off-street parking in the Oceanfront and Town Center garages from now through 8 a.m.

The city also gives residents additional reminders ahead of the storm: