Schools to appeal teacher’s return after transgender remark

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia school system plans to appeal a judge’s order to reinstate a suspended gym teacher who spoke at a school board meeting against a proposal requiring that transgender students be addressed by their preferred pronouns.

WTOP-FM reports that Loudoun County Public Schools said Friday it disagrees with the decision and will appeal to the Supreme Court of Virginia.

A judge recently ruled that teacher Tanner Cross was exercising his right to free speech when he told the board he couldn’t abide by the proposal based on his religious beliefs.

The judge ordered Cross’ immediate reinstatement.