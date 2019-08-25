Seaplane pilot, passenger hurt in crash on Lake Anna shoreline

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday with minor injuries after the seaplane they were in hit an embankment on the shoreline of Lake Anna as they attempted to land on the water. Virginia State Police are currently investigating the incident.

State Police responded to 3318 Fisherman’s Way in Spotsylvania County after receiving reports of a crash that took place at 4:27 p.m. The plane’s floats, according to Virginia State Police, apparently hit the water and the plane went back up into the air before it hit the embankment.

The pilot, 64-year-old John J. Grieff from Florida, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital with minor injuries. A passenger, only identified as an adult, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported, Virginia State Police said.

