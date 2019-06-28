Search for missing 2-year-old Hampton boy enters day five

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Friday marks four days since 2-year-old Noah Tomlin was last seen at his home in Buckroe Beach.

Authorities will return to a landfill in Hampton to continue the search for Tomlin. Police say they are not suspending the search because they are hopeful the child is still alive.

The circumstances surrounding the child’s disappearance have remained unclear. Tomlin was last seen at his home around 1 a.m. Monday, and police received a report that he was missing around 11:30 a.m.

The landfill where authorities have focused the search is located roughly 10 miles from Tomlin’s home.

Police expanded the search for Tomlin beyond Buckroe Beach earlier this week after they said all reasonable efforts to find him in the area were exhausted.

The boy’s mother, Julia Tomlin, told WAVY News Thursday evening the 2-year-old “can’t walk well, he is possibly autistic, he loves everybody and is very affectionate.”

Anyone who sees Tomlin, has any information or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Hampton Police Division or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.