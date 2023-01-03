LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — The search for a missing man in Shenandoah National Park has been suspended after a body was found earlier this week, according to the National Park Service.

James Alan Cattley, 66, filed a backcountry permit for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail on Sept. 22. On Dec. 12 he was reported missing and his vehicle was found at the park three days later.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, searchers found a body — believed to be Cattley’s based on a preliminary identification — in the southern part of the park near where his vehicle was found.

The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County where the identity and cause of death will be determined.

If you have information about Cattley, or if you have been in the area of Turk Mountain since September 22, you’re asked to contact the ISB tip line at 888-653-0009 or online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or email nps_isb@nps.gov.