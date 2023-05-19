LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — The Shenandoah National Park Search Rescue Team — along with a number of other agencies — has launched a search for a man believed to be missing somewhere in the national park.

Mateo Cobo Zevallos, 21, was reported missing to the Fairfax County Police Department on Tuesday, May 9. A week later — on Tuesday, May 16 — his vehicle, a 2020 Honda Civic with the license plate “UHN-2612” was found in Shenandoah National Park.

According to authorities, Zevallos was last seen leaving his home in the 3100 block of Bradford Wood Court in Oakton on Friday, May 5. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a black-and-brown plaid flannel shirt. He was reportedly headed to George Mason University.

Zavellos is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to police, Zevallos is “endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.”

Following a preliminary search on Tuesday evening, Shenandoah activated a full-scale search operation early Wednesday.

Search efforts for Mateo Cobo Zevallas continue at Overall Run Falls. (Courtesy of the National Park Service)

Several parking areas are reserved for Search and Rescue personnel. The following trails and adjacent areas are closed as a result of the search:

Overall Run

Traces

Matthews Arm

Tuscarora

Beecher Ridge

Thompson Hollow

Anyone with information on Zevallos’ disappearance or his possible whereabouts is encouraged to call the Shenandoah National Park Service at 540-999-3422.