SEARCH THE DATABASE: Virginia Paycheck Protection Program Loan Recipients

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Congress approved the Paycheck Protection Program in April 2020 to support small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent period of economic inactivity. The forgivable loans, made available through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), were designed to help business owners with payroll, rent, utilities and other overheard costs.

The SBA released detailed information about businesses that received PPP loans including loan amounts and the city where each business is located. Business names and full addresses are disclosed if the loan amount is over $150,000.

According to a SBA representative, all PPP loans are subject to SBA review and loans over $2 million will be automatically reviewed. The SBA has not determined that all borrowers listed in the data have complied with PPP program rules or are eligible for loan forgiveness.

We invite you to search our database of Virginia businesses that received PPP loans and share your questions with the 8News team.