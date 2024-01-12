RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Weekly Influenza Activity Report has announced the commonwealth’s second pediatric death of the 2023-24 flu season.

The first pediatric death of the season was announced in late December 2023. At that time, experts predicted that colder weather would lead to an increase in flu activity in Virginia.

According to the VDH, emergency department and urgent care visits for flu-like illnesses made up 6% of total visits during the week ending on Jan. 6. For children 4 and younger, that percentage was even higher at 14.6%.

Immediately following the first pediatric death of the season, the VDH issued a reminder of the following three actions for Virginians to take to prevent the spread of the flu:

Everyone six months and older should receive a yearly flu vaccine and consult healthcare providers as needed Virginians should practice good hand hygiene (washing your hands regularly with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer), respiratory etiquette (coughing and sneezing into a tissue or the inside of your elbow rather than your open hand), and stay home when feeling sick Those with flu-like symptoms should seek healthcare early in their illness if necessary

The CDC’s most recent reporting found the state of Virginia to still have a “Very High” influenza-like illness (ILI) activity level.

For more information about seasonal influenza in Virginia, visit the VDH website.