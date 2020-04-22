CLARKSBURG, VA (WOWK) – The second wrongful death civil lawsuit has been filed concerning the 12 suspicious deaths of veterans at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.
In most of these cases, the patients were given a fatal dose of insulin even though they were not diabetic. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of West Virginia has convened a grand jury and is looking at a person of interest in the case, so far no one has been charged with any crime.
The claims are being brought against Ret. Senior Master Sergeant George Nelson Shaw, Sr., who has since passed away.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Virginia gym owner files suit to halt Northam’s executive order closing nonessential businesses
- Scenes from the #ReOpenVirginia protest at the Virginia State Capitol
- Second wrongful death civil lawsuit filed in case of the suspicious death of veterns
- With spelling bee canceled, ex-spellers launch their own bee
- Metro Richmond Zoo celebrates its 25th Birthday alone