NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — Part of Stage Road in New Kent will be closed next week due to construction.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a section of Route 632 — Stage Road — will close at Wahrani Swamp Creek from 8 a.m. on Monday, July 10, until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14, for a pipe replacement.

VDOT provided the following detours for drivers:

Eastbound Traffic: From Route 632 (Stage Road) east for 1.6 miles, then left onto 30 New Kent Highway north for 3.4 miles, then left onto 634 Polish Town Road west for 1.3 miles back to Route 632 (Stage Road).

Westbound Traffic: From Route 632 (Stage Road) west for 1.57 miles, then right onto 634 Polish Town Road east for 1.3 miles, then right onto 30 New Kent Highway south for 3.4 miles, then right onto Route 632 (Stage Road).

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623.