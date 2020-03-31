See price gouging? Here’s how you can report it

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many people who have rushed to local grocery and convenience stores in search of cabinet necessities like bread and water have been met with price gouging. However, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is taking steps to help crack down on the practice.

Herring announced Tuesday, March 31, he would be sending out warning letters to businesses in the state who have received a complaint.

The letters will ask for documentation related to the complaint and advise the businesses to stop price gouging practices and that the Office of the Attorney General has the authority to investigate all possible violations. The office said businesses that fail to stop price gouging could be awarded civil penalties.

So far the office has sent out 42 letters.

“It is unfortunate that businesses will take advantage of a situation like a public health crisis to try and make more money off of necessary goods like hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, face masks, or water,” Herring said. “My office and I take price gouging complaints very seriously and I hope that these letters will send a strong message to businesses across Virginia that price gouging will not be tolerated here.”

Price gouging is defined by Virginia’s Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act as a supplier charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” 30 days after a declared state of emergency.

Items covered by the Act include:

ice

food

hand sanitizer

cleaning products

medicine

and more

Want to report?

For more information or to file a complaint call 800-552-9963, fill out a price-gouging complaint form and mail it to 202 North Ninth St., Richmond, Va 23219. or email it to consumer@oag.state.va.us.

Some information you should have if filing a complaint:

The store’s name and address

The date it happened

Details about the item being reported, what it is, it’s size, etc.

How much you were charged

If the item is similarly priced at other stores

