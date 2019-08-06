‘See us, come out, get to know us’: Va. Capitol Police bring a new twist to National Night Out

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s oldest law enforcement agency is giving a new twist to National Night Out, letting the community meet their furriest officers and get a look at officers’ passions outside of work.

Representatives from the Virginia Division of Capitol Police, Conversation Police and Richmond Police’s Mounted Unit filled Capitol Square Tuesday.

John Longest, of King and Queen County, drove down to see the K9 officers give a demonstration. He’s a dog lover with a passion for these elite canines.

“I have a German shepherd and I wanted to see the K9 training going on here with Capitol Police,” he said. “So, I think I’m going to see a different side with Capitol Police.”

But it’s not just about seeing the high tech equipment and the engaging demonstrations. Behind the festivities was the strumming of an electric guitar, played by a brother in blue.

“I’ve been doing it since I was 12 years old. It’s something I wanted to do as a career, but of course,” Officer Rendell Gary, of Capitol Police, said.

The patrol officer is in two bands right now. When they were organizing the National Night Out event, Capitol Police asked Officer Gary if he’d bring his guitar. It was the first time he’s played solo in a park, the officer said.

Sharing a personal note is what it’s all about for Officer Gary, so the community knows these officers are more than just the uniforms they wear.

“We’re normal people too, we have regular lives. We do regular things,” Officer Gary said. “See us, come out get to know us.”

The Virginia Division of Capitol Police has been serving the Commonwealth for 400 years.