Self-driving tractor-trailers to begin testing on Virginia roads

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A robotics company will start testing self-driving big rigs with new technology on roads in Southwest Virginia.

Daimler Trucks is teaming up with Blacksburg based Torc Robotics for the program.

All of the test runs will require an engineer overseeing it, and a highly trained safety driver inside the big rig. The road tests come after months of testing on closed-loop courses.

All safety drivers hold a valid commercial driving license and are specially trained for automated driving systems.

“Bringing Level 4 trucks to the public roads is a major step toward our goal to deliver reliable and safe trucks for the benefits of our customers, our economies and society,” Daimler Board Member Martin Daum says.