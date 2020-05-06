Sen. Amanda Chase backs planned rally against Virginia’s coronavirus restrictions

Capitol Police ask people to spread out at a ReOpen Virginia rally on April 16.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Demonstrators are expected to protest the coronavirus restrictions imposed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Richmond. The planned rally, which follows similar protests aimed at getting officials to “reopen Virginia,” is being backed by a Republican state lawmaker who is also running for governor.

State Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) appealed to those who oppose Northam’s executive order to keep nonessential businesses closed until at least May 15 in an email sent out on Tuesday.

“Governor Ralph Northam has overstepped his authority by imposing restrictions on businesses that are crippling our economy,” the email said. “Yesterday the governor extended his draconian orders to May 15. This is too much. We need to tell the governor we are ready to go back to work.”

Chase asked people to join the “safe rally” and addressed the protest, which is expected to take place from 1p.m. until 3 p.m., in a Facebook video.

