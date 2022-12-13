RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State Sen. Jennifer McClellan is running to be Richmond’s next Congress member.

Sen. McClellan (D-Richmond) announced her bid to fill Virginia’s 4th Congressional District seat Tuesday at the bell tower on Capitol Square.

McClellan joins at least two other Democrats running to finish the two-year term of the late Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died on Nov. 28 after winning reelection. Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico) and former Democratic state delegate Joseph Preston have announced their own runs.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has set a special election for Feb. 21, 2023, to fill McEachin’s seat. Potential candidates have until Dec. 23, at 5 p.m. to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, according to the writ of election from Youngkin.

The Democratic Party of Virginia’s 4th Congressional District Committee voted unanimously to hold a Dec. 20 firehouse primary — a primary run by the party — to pick the party’s nominee for the Feb. 21 special election.

Republicans Leon Benjamin, who lost to McEachin in November, and Dale Sturdifen, a former Mecklenburg County School Board chairman, are running to be the GOP nominees.

McEachin easily won reelection to represent Virginia’s 4th District in Congress, a seat he held since 2017, just a few weeks before his death after a battle with colorectal cancer, according to a press release. His office has vowed to represent the district until a new representative is elected.

Like the rest of the country, Virginia had to redraw its political boundaries using new census data. The Virginia Supreme Court finalized the state’s redistricting process last December, reconfiguring the Commonwealth’s 11 congressional districts for the 2022 midterms.

The city of Richmond still has the largest share of voters in the 4th Congressional District, but the new boundaries moved west to include Brunswick County.

