Sen. Joe Morrissey suing former Rep. Barbara Comstock for defamation, seeking $1.35 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond) is suing former Representative Barbara Comstock of Virginia for defamation, claiming she made false statements that harmed his “good standing in the community” while on “The John Fredericks Show” radio program last year.

The lawsuit asserts that Comstock, who represented Virginia’s 10th Congressional District after being a state delegate, defamed Morrissey when she said he was “a predator when he was in the House of Delegates [and] we had to warn the girls to stay away from him” when speaking with Fredericks on May 20, 2019.

“Later in the interview, the defendant repeated that ‘we had to warn the interns to stay away from him.’ Finally, the defendant stated ‘…preying upon your staff and young interns it’s not something that should go on in the Virginia General Assembly,” the court filing said.

“The comments made by the defendant during her on-air interview with John Fredericks were deliberate, intentional and calculated to harm Morrissey,” the lawsuit continued. “Comstock’s statements have injured, slandered and harmed Mr. Morrissey’s good standing in the community.”

The suit also claims that Comstock’s remarks, which were made ahead of the June 11 primary, were meant to damage Morrissey’s campaign against incumbent state Sen. Rosalyn Dance.

“The statements about Mr. Morrissey describe Mr. Morrissey as someone who should be shunned or excluded by both constituents in the 16th State Senate District as well as other people who regularly listen to the wildly popular John Fredericks Show,” the complaint states.

Morrissey’s suit, which was filed in Richmond Circuit Court, is seeking at least $1.35 million in damages. Comstock did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for comment.

