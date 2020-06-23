Sen. Kaine calls for colleagues to ‘rise to the occasion’ for police reform

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 10: U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) speaks during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee October 10, 2018 at Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on pending judiciary nominations. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is joining a senator from Maine in asking the Senate to “rise to the occasion” when it comes to making meaningful police reform.

Kaine and Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) wrote a letter to Senate leaders Monday asking them to schedule hearings in the Judiciary Committee on the Justice in Policing Act and the JUSTICE Act.

“Recent weeks have seen nationwide protests about police violence against African Americans, motivated by the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery,” wrote the senators. “These were heartbreaking deaths, and the anger that people feel must be addressed. We have all had the experience of working with police officers at the local, state and federal levels who bring honor to the profession, but it is also clear that systemic reforms are needed…”

The senators said having hearings on both bills with help show the pros and cons of each.

After the debates, the senators want the committee to report its “best version of a police reform bill” to the Senate in full.

