Sen. Kaine sets sights on repeal of sweeping “War on Terror” authorization

WASHINGTON, DC (WRIC) — In a call with reporters today, Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said he expected a repeal of the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMF) to pass the Senate sometime in September or October, after the chamber returns from recess.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Senator Todd young (R-Ind.), will need 60 votes to overcome the filibuster – and Kaine said they’ve already broken that threshold, with at least 12 Republicans crossing over the aisle to join the 50 Democratic senators in supporting the measure.

Now, Kaine is setting his sights on another AUMF, this one passed just three days after the 9/11 terror attacks.

“It has no geographic limitation, it has no time limitation,” Kaine said. “That authorization, the 2001 authorization, has been cited by now four administrations for military actions in dozens of countries, including military actions that no one would have contemplated when they voted for it in September of 2001.”

But Kaine said he also recognizes that the executive branch needs some latitude to engage in anti-terror operations – so he’s been in discussions with the White House to come up with viable revisions to the AUMF. He hopes to have a handshake deal with the administration by September 14, the 20-year anniversary of its signing. The process of drafting the revisions and marshaling support in the Senate would then begin.

“There’s a lot more work to do for Congress to be able to claim that it’s fully accepting this solemn responsibility that the constitution assigns to us over the starting and ending of wars,” Kaine said.

Read the full resolution repealing the ’91 and ’01 authorizations below: