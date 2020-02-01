Sen. Tim Kaine on Del. Chris Hurst traffic stop: “I did not remember the law that way”

WASHINGTON (WFXR) — The little-known provision of the Virginia constitution which prevents legislators from arrest for misdemeanor crimes continues to generate conversation after Del. Chris Hurst (D-Blacksburg) was pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday. Hurst was not arrested or charged, despite blowing a .085 blood-alcohol concentration which is .005 above the legal limit. An internal investigation of the traffic stop by Christiansburg Police is underway.

WFXR reports Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said he was surprised when reading the reports. Kaine is a former governor and lieutenant governor, meaning he would have been president of the Virginia State Senate during his term as lieutenant governor.

“To be honest with you, I did not remember the law that way,” Kaine said when asked about Article IV, Section 9 of the Virginia constitution and its application in the Hurst traffic stop.

“When I read the stories about Del. Hurst, I was surprised. Many of the legislators are lawyers and I knew that there was a provision that allows a legislator lawyer who has a case pending during the legislative session to ask for a continuance.”

He added, “I didn’t realize that a legislator could not be arrested for an offense. So might I have known that 15 years ago? Maybe, but I was surprised by it and I don’t think that should be the law.”

An amendment was filed Thursday, Jan. 31, by State Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) that could eliminate immunity for lawmakers while the Virginia General Assembly is in session. The new amendment would allow the arrest of a member of the General Assembly during the session, but that’s only if a judge issues a process for arrest with authorization from the Commonwealth’s Attorney or the law enforcement agency where the offense occurred.

