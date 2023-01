RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia said he will run for re-election in 2024.

Sen. Kaine (D-Va.) has been in the Senate since 2013. Before that, he served as the chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Kaine’s decision to seek a third term prevents a crowded Democratic primary from breaking out ahead of the 2024 elections.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.