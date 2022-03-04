RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Senate Rules Committee voted to reject a bill that would have required medical professionals to provide treatment and care to infants born from failed abortions.

House Bill 304 was the last remaining abortion restriction bill of the legislative session, ending on March 12.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, a longtime advocate for the women’s right to choose, found the elimination of the bill to be a major victory.

“Over the past 2 years, Virginia has made huge strides to protect reproductive rights, and undo unnecessary barriers that stood between patients and their medical professionals,” McClellan said in a press release on Friday. “This session, the Senate sent a clear message: we will not turn back the clock on access to abortion and reproductive rights in Virginia.”

The news comes only a day after Florida Republican-led Senate passed a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks.

“Virginia Senate Democrats have ensured our Commonwealth remains the leader in the South on protecting access to abortion and reproductive rights,” said McClellan in reference to the Florida bill. “We have made tremendous progress, but the fight to protect these gains continues.”

Those who voted for, were Sen. Mamie Locke (D), Sen. Dick Saslaw (D), Sen. Janet Howell (D), Sen. Louise Lucas (D), Sen. John Edwards (D), Sen. Creigh Deeds (D), Sen. David Marsden (D), Sen. George Barker (D), Sen. Barbara Favola (D), Sen. Adam Ebbin (D) and Sen. Jeremy McPike (D).

Those who voted against, were Sen. Chap Petersen (D), Sen. Tommy Norment (R), Sen. Ryan McDougle (R) and Sen. Stephen Newman (R).

The Senate Rules Committee voted against the bill 11 to four.