RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill that increases the penalty for stealing catalytic converters passed both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly on Saturday.

House Bill 740 was introduced by Del. Robert Bell (R-Albemarle) in January and has gone back and forth between the House and Senate for months since then.

Headway was made on Thursday when the House and Senate agreed to a Committee of Conference in which both assemblies could formulate a bill they both agreed on.

“In the conference report, the Senate has agreed to the House language on the people who purchase the catalytic converters,” Bell said. “In terms of the penalty, they were not comfortable with the freestanding section but they did agree to include it in the current penalty for ‘tampering, wilfully breaking, injuring or removing any part of an automobile vehicle.”

Catalytic converter theft has become an increasingly large problem in the area as of late — Richmond Police reported a 207% increase in the last year.

“There is a catalytic converter theft epidemic in Virginia,” said Del. John McGuire in a January session release. “We are working on a couple of bills that would increase penalties for those who steal or sell stolen catalytic converters.”

Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoake City) opposed the conference report, saying “I know that people are very interested in trying to elevate the penalties here because it is a pressing problem in many of our communities. However, the Senate version got rid of any felony language and made us a lot more comfortable… that is reinserted back here into the conference report.”

“The part suppliers have to keep a record so you can see where these things came from,” said Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Eastern Fairfax) in the Senate session the very same day. “I think this compromise we’ve reached is a good compromise and I think this is something that everybody will be talking about in their letters back to their constituents about one of the things we fixed this session.”

Henrico Police asked the public for help in identifying suspects of a catalytic converter theft on New Market Road Friday, March 11.

Chesterfield Police announced they are searching for a man and a woman of yet another catalytic converter theft on Southlake Boulevard Monday, March 14.