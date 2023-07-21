WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) – A Virginia senator has introduced a bill meant to provide more resources to teachers at a time when educator shortages are at an all-time high and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is actively cutting back on teacher recruiting grants.

Senator Tim Kaine announced this week that he has reintroduced the Preparing and Retaining Education Professionals (PREP) Act, a bipartisan bill that is meant to address teacher and principal shortages and increase teacher diversity.

In the 2022-2023 school year, there were more than 3,500 unfilled teaching positions across Virginia, according to the VDOE.

Locally, two Chesterfield County schools, Falling Creek Middle School and J.G. Hening Elementary School, were ranked in the top 10 schools in Virginia with the most extreme teacher vacancies for the 2022-2023 school year. Each school had around 23% of teaching positions unfilled.

Kaine’s office cited research from the Learning Policy Institute which found that teacher shortages largely stem from lacks of qualified candidates and support for current teachers. The PREP Act aims to tackle these issues by provide funding, training and resources to current and future teachers.

The bill promises to expand the definition of “high need” school districts under the Every Student Succeeds Act to include any school experiencing significant teacher shortages, especially in subjects like special education, English language, science, math and career and technical education (CTE). Schools with a “high need” label will be able to access additional federal resources and support.

The legislation also works to give resources to future teachers by encouraging school districts to partner with local community colleges and universities, particularly in education programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Tribal Colleges and Universities.

Kaine’s office said that the motivation behind recruiting teachers from minority-serving institutions like HBCUs, is because Virginia’s teacher workforce remains largely white, which does not reflect the state’s student population.

The reintroduction of the PREP Act comes at the same time the VDOE has ended “diversity teaching grants” — which were meant to encourage more teachers of diverse background to come into the system.

Kaine reintroduced the bill alongside Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee.