Senator Mark Warner urging wireless carriers to preserve data related to U.S. Capitol riot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – One of Virginia’s two U.S. Senators is pushing mobile carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon to preserve content and associated meta-data related to the riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is the incoming chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and is urging not just the phone carriers, but also social media companies like Facebook, Parler, Signal, Telegram and Twitter to take part in the preservation.

“The United States Capitol is now a crime scene,” wrote Sen. Warner in letters sent to AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Apple, Facebook, Gab, Google, Parler, Signal, Telegram, and Twitter. “The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the events of that day, and trying to piece together what happened and the perpetrators involved. The prospect of litigation on behalf of the victims of the mayhem also is highly likely. Messaging data to and from your subscribers that may have participated in, or assisted, those engaged in this insurrection – and associated subscriber information – are critical evidence in helping to bring these rioters to justice.”

A mob of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Senate met to certify the Electoral College vote in the 2020 presidential election. No lawmakers were injured in the event, but four people and one officer from the U.S. Capitol Police died.

Congress reconvened later in the night and certified Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the winners of the election. Biden and Harris will be inaugurated and sworn into the office of president and vice president on Jan. 20.