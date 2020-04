RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Senator Tim Kaine’s office will hold a briefing Thursday to discuss information for the Hispanic community and businesses.

The briefing is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will be followed by a Q&A session. You can send your questions to info@vahcc.com. Questions can be submitted in English or Spanish.

To be apart of the ZOOM webinar, you must register first here.