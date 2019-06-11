Senators Kaine and Warner honor Virginia Beach victims and heroes

FILE – In this June 1, 2019, file photo, a makeshift memorial rests at the edge of a police cordon in front of a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting in Virginia Beach, Va. The Virginia Beach killing is one of 11 mass workplace killings dating back to 2006 in the U.S., […]

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine introduced a resolution to honor the entire Virginia Beach community during this tough time.

“When Virginia Beach mourns, so does the rest of the Commonwealth. It’s for this reason that we recognize the public servants, first responders, and community members that will forever be marked by this tragic event,” Warner said.

The resolution is designed to honor the 12 victims, public servants, first responders, and those who were affected by the shooting.

“This resolution honors them and recognizes the heroic actions of those who risked their lives to save others. No community should go through this pain,” Kaine said.

