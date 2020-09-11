Senators Warner and Kaine announce more than $35M for affordable housing across Virginia

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., left, and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., right, confer on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, following an event with the Senate Democratic Caucus to urge Republicans to support a “clean bill” to fund the Department of Homeland Security as that agencies budget expires later this week, in Washington. The DHS budget is at a standstill over provisions attached to a Homeland Security spending bill aimed at blocking President Barack Obama’s executive actions on immigration. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC) — U.S Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday, Sept. 11, that Richmond and dozens of other localities across the commonwealth will have more than $35 million in federal funding heading their way.

The funding comes through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The city of Richmond is set to collect $1.3 million, Henrico County is set to receive a little more than $1.4 million and Virginia Beach is getting to cash in over $2 million.

The CDBG program offers annual grants to communities to develop urban communities by providing safe and affordable housing throughout Virginia, mainly for those households that are at a higher rate of eviction.

The following localities will receive funding through the CDBG program:

Alexandria$943,356
Blacksburg$210,594
Bristol$116,003
Charlottesville$335,024
Chesapeake$876,358
Christiansburg$111,118
Colonial Heights$104,710
Danville$228,845
Fredericksburg$205,866
Hampton$688,562
Harrisonburg$326,630
Hopewell$125,506
Lynchburg$389,143
Newport News$971,659
Norfolk$1,250,901
Petersburg$189,765
Portsmouth$426,191
Radford$74,893
City of Richmond$1,362,346
Roanoke$546,786
Staunton$125,136
Suffolk$323,149
Virginia Beach$2,069,846
Waynesboro City$117,476
Winchester$182,191
Arlington County$1,348,826
Chesterfield County$1,216,799
Fairfax County$4,850,209
Henrico County$1,417,098
Loudoun County$1,448,141
Prince William County$2,145,011
Virginia Nonentitlement$10,991,109

