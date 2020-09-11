Senators Warner and Kaine announce more than $35M for affordable housing across Virginia

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., left, and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., right, confer on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, following an event with the Senate Democratic Caucus to urge Republicans to support a “clean bill” to fund the Department of Homeland Security as that agencies budget expires later this week, in Washington. The DHS budget is at a standstill over provisions attached to a Homeland Security spending bill aimed at blocking President Barack Obama’s executive actions on immigration. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC) — U.S Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday, Sept. 11, that Richmond and dozens of other localities across the commonwealth will have more than $35 million in federal funding heading their way.

The funding comes through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The city of Richmond is set to collect $1.3 million, Henrico County is set to receive a little more than $1.4 million and Virginia Beach is getting to cash in over $2 million.

The CDBG program offers annual grants to communities to develop urban communities by providing safe and affordable housing throughout Virginia, mainly for those households that are at a higher rate of eviction.

The following localities will receive funding through the CDBG program: