Senators Warner and Kaine announce more than $35M for affordable housing across Virginia

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC) — U.S Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday, Sept. 11, that Richmond and dozens of other localities across the commonwealth will have more than $35 million in federal funding heading their way.
The funding comes through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The city of Richmond is set to collect $1.3 million, Henrico County is set to receive a little more than $1.4 million and Virginia Beach is getting to cash in over $2 million.
The CDBG program offers annual grants to communities to develop urban communities by providing safe and affordable housing throughout Virginia, mainly for those households that are at a higher rate of eviction.
The following localities will receive funding through the CDBG program:
|Alexandria
|$943,356
|Blacksburg
|$210,594
|Bristol
|$116,003
|Charlottesville
|$335,024
|Chesapeake
|$876,358
|Christiansburg
|$111,118
|Colonial Heights
|$104,710
|Danville
|$228,845
|Fredericksburg
|$205,866
|Hampton
|$688,562
|Harrisonburg
|$326,630
|Hopewell
|$125,506
|Lynchburg
|$389,143
|Newport News
|$971,659
|Norfolk
|$1,250,901
|Petersburg
|$189,765
|Portsmouth
|$426,191
|Radford
|$74,893
|City of Richmond
|$1,362,346
|Roanoke
|$546,786
|Staunton
|$125,136
|Suffolk
|$323,149
|Virginia Beach
|$2,069,846
|Waynesboro City
|$117,476
|Winchester
|$182,191
|Arlington County
|$1,348,826
|Chesterfield County
|$1,216,799
|Fairfax County
|$4,850,209
|Henrico County
|$1,417,098
|Loudoun County
|$1,448,141
|Prince William County
|$2,145,011
|Virginia Nonentitlement
|$10,991,109