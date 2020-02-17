Senior Alert issued for 77-year-old wheelchair bound woman reported missing in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 77-year-old woman reported missing in Newport News is considered endangered, authorities say.

Marva Keyser

Police say Marva Keyser is wheelchair bound and was last seen between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday night at 50 Wellesley Drive.

Keyser is described as 5 feet tall, 150 pounds, with glasses. She has brown hair, but she is likely wearing a red wig, police say. She was also last seen wearing a light black jacket, red shorts and white sneakers.

Virginia State Police, who issued a Senior Alert for Keyser, says she suffers from a cognitve impairment that poses a credible threat to her health.

No other details have been released in the case, but police ask anyone with information on Keyser’s whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500 or 911.