Senior alert issued for Falls Church man

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are searching for a 78-year-old Falls Church man who suffers a cognitive impairment. VSP says due to this impairment they believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Harpal Singh was last seen on Friday at 1:30 p.m. on North Washington Street in Falls Church. He is described as 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and grey/white hair.

Police believe he could be wearing a green plaid shirt, black Adidas pants, lack dress shoes, a blue surgical mask and a tan canvas hooded jacket.

If seen, contact Falls Church Police Department at 703-241-5053.