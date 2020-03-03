Senior Alert issued for missing Alexandria man with cognitive impairment

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Alexandria City Police are looking for a missing 82-year-old-man last seen Monday afternoon around 4 p.m.
Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for Booker T. Smalley Monday night.
He suffers from cognitive impairment and he might be in danger because of his health.
Smalley was last seen in the 200 block of Madison Street in Alexandria. He may be wearing a black t-shirt, black jogging pants, grey zip-up pullover and black slips on shoes.
If you’ve seen him or have any information about his disappearance contact the Alexandria City Police Department at (703) 746-4444.
