Senior Alert issued for missing Danville woman with cognitive impairment

Virginia State Police has issued a missing senior alert for a 77-year-old Danville woman suffering from cognitive impairment.

Doris Elaine Moore stands 5-feet-4-inches, weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and whitish-gray hair. She was last seen today around 4:30 p.m. leaving her residence on Ashlawn Drive. She was last seen wearing a white blouse with gray stripes, a sweater and light blue slacks.

She may be driving a 2002 white Toyota Sienna minivan with state registration JYC-3440. She may be in North Carolina but troopers say at this time, her location is unknown.

The disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, troopers added.

Anyone with information relative to Moore’s disappearance is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-5111.

