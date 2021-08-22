Senior Alert issued for missing Hampton woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing Hampton woman believed to be in danger.

Seventy-seven year old Svandis Helen Carson was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 in Hampton leaving her son’s residence.

Carson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has green eyes and gray hair.

State Police believe Carson suffers from a cognitive impairment, which puts her health and safety in danger.

Carson is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla with Virginia handicap tags 279129.

If you have any information about Carson’s location, contact Hampton Police at (757) 727-6601.