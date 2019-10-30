1  of  2
Senior alert issued for missing man with cognitive impairment

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WSET/WRIC) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 75-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office said Frazier Boyd, Jr. was last seen in the vicinity of Waterlick and Timberlake Roads on Wednesday, October 30 around 9 a.m.

Boyd is 6-feet-tall, 285 pounds, with short white hair, according to deputies.

Boy’s daughter says Boyd is around five-foot-ten and 165 pounds.

He’s believed to be driving a 2005 silver Toyota Tacoma with a dent on the tailgate and license plate WSP-2221.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Mr. Boyd is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

