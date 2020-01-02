Senior Alert issued for missing Roanoke man with cognitive impairment

ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — Roanoke Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old-man last walking away from a home Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for Mario Roberto Aversa early Thursday morning.

He suffers from cognitive impairment and he might be in danger because of his health.

Aversa was last seen walking from a home on Williamson Road. He was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt, light blue jeans, and a green trench coat.

If you’ve seen him or have any information about his disappearance contact the Roanoke City Police Department at (540) 853-2212.