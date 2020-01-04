Missing seniors with cognitive impairment found

Fairfax County, Va., (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have canceled a senior alert for an elderly couple last seen in Fairfax County.

Authorities said they have located the seniors.

VDSP said 88-year-old Delores S. Pierce and 94-year-old Preston C. Pierce were last seen Friday, January 3rd, at 7:00 p.m., on String Fellow Rd.

The couple’s vehicle is a 2011 Blue Ford Fusion with Virginia tag XFV9359.

Delores Pierce is described as a black woman, 5 feet, 1 inch, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes, and black and grey hair.

Preston Pierce is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 175 pounds, with black and grey hair.

Officials said they do not know what type of clothing either person was wearing at the time.

They say both seniors have cognitive impairments and their disappearance poses a significant danger to their health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.