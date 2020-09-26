Senior with cognitive impairment missing in Virginia, authorities say

Carol Chandler Deaton suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety, according to authorities.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a missing senior alert on behalf on Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Carol Chandler Deaton suffers from cognitive impairment, and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety, according to authorities. Deaton, 75, is described as standing 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. Witnesses last saw her wearing blue jeans and a sweater vest Friday at 2:30 p.m., leaving her home on Chances Creek Road in Fancy Gap.

She was seen driving a 2011 White Toyota Sienna with Virginia tags 8495PZ.

Authorities say she is possibly headed to Atlanta, Georgia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 728-4146.

