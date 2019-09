CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- A motorcyclist died Tuesday night in Culpeper County following a two-vehicle crash. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Wilson Simpson Jr., died at the scene after being thrown from the motorcycle.

Virginia State Police said Wednesday that they are investigating a fatal crash that took place at 7:34 p.m. on Route 15 at Sunset lane in Culpeper County. A motorcycle traveling north on Rt. 15 was traveling at a high rate of speed when it attempted to pass two vehicle while crossing a double solid line, police said.