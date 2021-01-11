Sergio de la Peña announces he is running for Virginia Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Sergio de la Peña announced Monday that he is running for the Republican nomination in the Virginia Gubernatorial race.

“Sergio is running for governor because he believes socialists and Northern Virginia liberals are ruining the Commonwealth,” the republican candidate’s website says. “He believes the American Dream is under assault from the far-left seeking to destroy this country by attacking our freedoms and values.”

De la Peña is a retired Army Colonel and a former official with the U.S. Department of Defense. His campaign website said De la Peña immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico and graduated college through the ROTC program. He later became an officer in the U.S. Army.

De la Peña also campaigned for President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. According to his website, de la Peña was appointed by the Trump Administration to help oversee the western Hemisphere at the Pentagon.

You can learn more about de la Peña online here.

LATEST HEADLINES: