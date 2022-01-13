Serial bank robbery suspect arrested, charged with possession of explosives by convicted felon

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and charged with possession of explosives by a convicted felon after two recent bank robberies and a robbery attempt in Newport News.

44-year-old Michael Brian Alligood was taken into custody last week.

The first robbery happened on November 3 around 11 a.m. at TowneBank in the 11000 block of Warwick Boulevard. Police say Alligood gave a note to the teller demanding money and left on foot with money. He faces charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony: robbery, entering a bank to commit larceny and possession of explosives by a convicted felon in connection to that case.

The second incident was an attempted robbery on Nov. 6 around 1:45 p.m. Officers responded to a panic alarm at the First Virginia in the 600 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and found Alligood had fled without taking any money after he gave the teller a note with a written bomb threat. He’s charged with attempt to commit felony robbery and possession of explosives by a convicted felon in connection to that incident.

The final robbery happened on December 28 around 1:30 p.m. at the Bayport Credit Union in the 8000 block of Marshall Avenue. Police say Alligood again handed over a note and ran away on foot after taking money, but he’s only charged with robbery in that incident.

“It is because of our community’s willingness to step forward that we were able to apprehend this suspect,” said Chief of Police Steve Drew. “The department is experiencing clearance rates higher than the national average in all areas, including violent crime. We thank not only our community but our amazing investigative team for making this possible.”