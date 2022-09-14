ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A seven-month-old boy was injured in a shooting that is believed by police to be accidental.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a report of a shooting inside a home on the 25000 block of Constitution Highway in the Rhoadsville area of Orange County at around 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.

When they got there, the troopers found a seven-month-old boy with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to UVA Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to VSP, the shooting appears to be accidental at this point in the investigation and no one has been charged with a crime. The incident is still being investigated.