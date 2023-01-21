WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Seven people, including one Virginia man, have been charged in a multi-state drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and meth through Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan between 2021 and 2022.

A federal grand jury in Abingdon has indicted seven people this week in a large-scale heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy that moved drugs from Michigan into southwest Virginia and eastern Tennessee.

According to court documents, the seven co-conspirators operated in Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee between September 2021 and September of 2022. During that time, Robert Earl Warr, 32, Robert Lee Jenkins, 25, and Ray Anthony McSwain, 28, all of Detroit, traveled from Michigan to Tennessee to buy large amounts of heroin and crystal meth. Local suppliers then sold these drugs throughout Virginia and Tennessee.

Warr and Jenkins, as well as David Edward Farmer, 56, of Strawberry Plains, Tenn., John Joel Foster, 50, of Lee County, Va. and Garrett Lee Teffeteller, 42, of Townsend, Tenn., were charged with conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Warr, Jenkins, McSwain, Farmer and Darin Ken Thomas, 38, of Kodak, Tenn. were each charged with one count of conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.

Farmer and Thomas were each charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.