HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Three James Madison University (JMU) students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday, Feb. 3.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Route 259, near the West Virginia/Virginia line after the southbound vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. Of the five students, three reportedly died at the scene, while the two others — the driver and an additional passenger — were med-flighted to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. All five students were 19-year-old men.

JMU said the students sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries are still in the hospital as of Friday.

“The university is currently working to confirm details with local authorities and the families of the students,” JMU said in a letter to the university from the desk of Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs. “Families of the students have been notified of the accident and the university is working to provide additional support.”

The Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said the road condition at the time of the crash was dry, and it was a clear night outside.

“The were no signs of skid or yaw marks noted on the roadway surface indicating any type of evasive actions and no indications of an animal being struck,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The university says updates will be shared as information becomes available.

“It is extremely difficult to process and understand unexplainable incidents such as this,” the university wrote. “Please know we are here to support you and ask each of you to lean on one another.”

The sheriff’s office said the students had been at a club prior to the crash but did not say whether alcohol was a factor.

The university provided the following list of resources to the community: