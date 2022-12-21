CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five Virginia men and one North Carolina man were arrested on sex solicitation charges after being intercepted by police conducting an “online chatting operation” in Chesterfield County.

Police said the men believed they were soliciting sex from adults through various online platforms. The men communicated online with the people they believed would be offering them sexual services in exchange for money, and arranged to meet with them at a location. When the men arrived at the location they were intercepted by police and arrested.

A total of six men were arrested by Chesterfield County Police Special Victims and Vice detectives in connection to the sex solicitation operation on Dec. 15, with 12 charges among them.

The arrests

Marvin T. Johnson, 38, of the 9200 block of Winters Hill Court in Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance and frequenting a bawdy place

Benjamin H. Jones, 30, of the 1300 block of Apperson Street in Richmond, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Gerrell A. Keen, 39, of the 3400 block of Moore Street in Richmond, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Sean M. Moore, 34, of the 1300 block of Westridge Road in Henrico, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Bruce W. Rideout, 63, of the 14200 block of Riverdowns South Drive in Chesterfield, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

David D. Strohmer, 30, of the 400 block of Billcrisp Road in Robbinsville, North Carolina, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

A bawdy place is defined in Virginia Code as “any place within or outside any building or structure that is used or is to be used for lewdness, assignation, or prostitution.”