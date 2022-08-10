RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several possible threats are headed to our area as severe storms are expected to begin rolling into the Central Virginia region by this afternoon.

The main threats to look out for when these storms begin rolling in around 2 p.m. are heavy downpours, which would have the possibility to create flash flooding in some areas, and damaging winds that could rip down power lines, small branches or even trees.

While the possibility of strong storms and heavy rain is high, there is a moderate chance of damaging winds and a low chance of hail occurring in the area.

According to 8News meteorologists, the day will start off hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. Once they begin, the storms will occur more frequently into the late afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours are expected in the area by 4 p.m. and are expected to wane and come to an end between 10 p.m. and midnight, although a few passing showers overnight are possible.

