RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in several counties throughout Central and Northern Virginia.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in the Central Virginia areas of Orange County, Louisa County, Cumberland County, Prince Edward County, Fluvanna County, Nottoway County, Lunenburg County, Goochland County and Amelia County.

Winds of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail are possible and torrential rainfall is expected. Residents of the above areas are asked to stay indoors and avoid driving.

A full list of in-effect weather warnings can be found here.