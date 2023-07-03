RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. on June 3 for several areas in Central Virginia.

Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and heavy downpours are to be expected, as well as an isolated hail threat. Localized flash flooding is possible in some areas.

Find the current list of impacted areas here.

Severe thunderstorm watch (WRIC)

