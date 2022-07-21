RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until tonight at 8 p.m. for several areas located in Central Virginia.

A line of stronger storms that could contain strong gusty winds and possibly some small hail will form over Central Virginia and move to the southeast.

Alongside the severe thunderstorm watch, much of Central Virginia is also under a heat advisory, with some areas under an excessive heat advisory, until 8 p.m. tonight.

Intense heat and humidity will overtake most of the region today, and that will push the heat index up to 110ﾟ in many areas. This type of heat is dangerous for many who must work outside for long periods of time. It’s also dangerous for children to play outside for long periods of time and for the elderly to be outside for any length of time as well.

